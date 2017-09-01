Dries Van Noten releases book to commemorate 100th show

Following Belgian designer, Dries Van Noten’s 100th show at March’s Paris Fashion Week, the designer has launched a book, split into two volumes to celebrate his shows from the first to the 100th.

Set to be published by Lanoo on October 1, the first volume: ‘Dries Van Noten 1-50’ features the first fifty shows, and volume two: ‘Dries Van Noten 51-100,’ the next fifty. Each volume will retail at a price of approximately 70 pounds.

“I like the idea that this commemorates my past so that I may just focus on the future and further evolving as a designer from now,” said Van Noten in a statement. “I originally published a book to commemorate my 50th show and so it came naturally to also do so for the 100th. The 100th show itself was a celebration and I wanted to make it last.”

Comprised in the book are 2,000 photographs that spotlight the runway, backstage, invitations, ambience and venues with accompanying texts, many of which have never been published before.