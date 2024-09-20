Dunhill and BAFTA establish two-year partnership for talent programme

British fashion house Dunhill has doubled down on its commitment to arts and culture through the establishment of a new two-year partnership with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The menswear label and the independent trade association are to come together to uplift the latter’s flagship talent programme BAFTA Elevate, which aims to accelerate the careers of up to 20 mid-senior level creatives making documentary and specialist television and feature films.

The initiative was formed following an 18 month research process carried out by BAFTA which involved the inclusion of a series of industry professionals. The work found that progress was needed in the aforementioned fields in regards to the lack of financial privilege, budgetary constraints and systemic challenges.

BAFTA said that the Elevate programme had been tailored to address these findings, with backing from leading industry figures, including filmmaker Asif Kapadia, actor and presenter Reggie Yates, and peer support network We Are Doc Women.

Both BAFTA and Dunhill have now issued a call out for applications from underrepresented groups within the industry to participate in the programme, through which they will gain access to networking and industry exposure alongside wider knowledge building and professional development over a two year span.

The partnership builds on the long-running relationship between BAFTA and Dunhill, already evidenced in the annual Dunhill Pre-BAFTA dinner and party celebrating the British film industry.

This latest evolution was thus described by Dunhill’s CEO ad interim, Andrew Holmes, as a “natural next step” for the duo. Holmes added: “It is a privilege for dunhill to support the BAFTA Elevate programme, a commitment to levelling the playing field for those working in documentary and specialist factual television.

“The house has a proud and longstanding connection to British filmmaking and screen culture, alongside initiatives that champion diversity within the workplace and wider fashion industry.”