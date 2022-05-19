Ebay to collaborate with Love Island as show’s first pre-loved fashion partner

Love Island has revealed a new partnership with Ebay UK, marking the reality series’ first pre-loved fashion affiliate.

The agreement with the online marketplace will see all of the show’s contestants sport second-hand items for the upcoming season, with a shared wardrobe to be situated on location.

Ebay has selected celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, to style this year’s contestants.

The show has previously partnered with retailers such as JD Sports and I Saw It First on collections for the series, while those on the programme regularly come away from it with their own brand collaborations.

Footwear brand Ego and lingerie label Boux Avenue are the most recent retailers to strike a deal with previous Love Island contestants, while the show’s fifth season star, Molly-Mae Hague scored a position as PrettyLittleThing’s creative director last year.

This new deal with Ebay kicks off a broader partnership with Love Island’s network, ITV, which will see the marketplace featured throughout its online platform and social media channels.

Viewers will also be able to access a ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the Love Island app to further explore the fashion.