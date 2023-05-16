Ebay to now be headline sponsor for Love Island

In an expansion of their ongoing partnership, British broadcasting network ITV has announced that Ebay will now be the new headline sponsor of its reality show Love Island.

Through the sponsorship, Ebay is looking to broaden its reach with the programme’s viewership – primarily an audience of 18 to 34 year olds – while showcasing its pre-loved fashion offering.

Set to return to ITV2 this summer for its 10th season, Love Island first struck a deal with the online marketplace last year, making it the first pre-loved fashion partner to work with the show and provide contestants with second-hand clothing to wear.

Since setting up the deal, Ebay said that searches for ‘pre-loved fashion’ had increased over 1,400 percent, while listings for the category were also up by almost 20 percent year-over-year.

Stylist Amy Bannerman, who now has an in-house role as Ebay’s pre-loved style director, will continue to source fashion from Ebay to style Love Island participants for related campaigns, while also acting as a fashion spokesperson for the marketplace.

In a release, Eve Williams, general manager of Ebay UK, said: “After being the pre-loved fashion partner for Love Island for the last two series, becoming headline sponsor feels like a natural next step in helping us continue to encourage more conscious shopping behaviours across the UK.

“With Love Island on air every night, we hope the incredible Ebay outfits in the shared wardrobe will inspire even more people to think pre-loved first”