Ego signs sponsorship with upcoming Channel 4 show

Manchester-based retailer Ego has announced it has signed a sponsorship deal with the upcoming Channel 4 dating series, ‘The Love Trap’.

Set to launch on October 20, the reality TV show has partnered with the brand for its entire eight episodes, showcasing the latest Ego collections as they come. It is the first sponsorship agreement the brand has signed off on.

A spokesperson for Media Agency Group, the partnership’s broker, said in a statement: “We are very excited to navigate Ego through this TV sponsorship, from the show concept and audience, through to the timing over the eight weeks of the golden retail period in Q4, it just feels like the perfect partnership. Such an exciting step after a record year of results for Ego.”

The fast-fashion brand has seen rapid growth according to its CEO and founder Adeel Fiaz, who credits quarterly high-profile influencer collaborations and engaged social media marketing for its success. As a result, Ego has seen a 110 percent increase in revenue year on year and further states plans to double its workforce by the end of 2021.

Initially a footwear brand, Ego launched its first clothing line in July together with mega-influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou. Additionally, its trend-led pieces have captured the attention of a number of celebrity fans, including Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and Sofia Richie.

Throughout the duration of ‘The Love Trap’, Ego will be posting ‘Get the Look’ content across social media, alongside show updates and discussions. Products will be available through its official e-site and its stockist partner Asos.