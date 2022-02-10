Euphoria becomes most inspirational series for fashion searches

The popular television series Euphoria is reportedly now the most inspirational for global makeup and fashion choices according to a study by UK comparison site Uswitch.

A Google search analysis by the platform over the last twelve months found that the show brought in over 1.3 million combined searches for related makeup and fashion looks.

The HBO series has gained a significant following since its launch in 2019, returning for its second season in January 2022 and already with a confirmed third season underway. The Gen Z-centred storyline follows teenagers as they navigate high school life through often relatable and close-to-home situations resonating with its viewers.

Image: WarnerMedia, Sydney Sweeney

Since the launch of its second season, the series has already had a big impact on the fashion world through its bold character styling. It topped annual fashion-related searches with a 519,500 total, followed by Peaky Blinders, Emily in Paris, Friends and Stranger Things.

It has also become the most influential show in terms of makeup, with 824,000 annual searches, as characters sport bold colours, face jewels and dramatic styles. In the beauty category, it is followed by Friends, WandaVision, Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Individual characters have also made their own impact. Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, proved to be the most influential with combined annual searches totalling 221,000 to date. Additionally, she is the only Euphoria character to rank in the 10 most inspirational tv characters of all time for fashion and makeup looks, according to Uswitch, ranking ninth for fashion and fourth for beauty.