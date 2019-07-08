“Fashion from behind”: new exhibition in Paris has unexpected theme

An exhibition with a rather unexpected theme is on view in Paris. “Back Side/Fashion from behind”, at the Palais Galliera, highlights garments with interesting details on the back, from plunging backlines to court gown trains.

The idea, according to a statement by the museum, is to draw attention to the back in a society obsessed with people’s faces. “The back is a reminder of our limitations: it is hidden from view and to some extent from touch. Yet, fashion consistently decorates it, burdens it, or reveals it”, explains the museum on its website.

The exhibition, set to run from July 5 to November 17, 2019, features over a hundred items from the 18th century up to the present day, some of which adorn the slender, muscular backs of the sculptures by Antoine Bourdelle. The exhibit also includes a curated selection of films and photographs. Admission costs 10 euros for adults, visitors under 18 years old enter for free.

Pictures: courtesy of Palais Galliera, photos by Pierre Antoine