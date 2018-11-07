First fashion exhibition at Serpentine Sackler Gallery explores the art of window display

London’s Serpentine Sackler Gallery is hosting its first-ever exhibition dedicated to the theme of fashion. Titled “Passer-By”, the show centers on the figure of the mannequin to explore the history of window displays, and the boundaries between commerce and exhibition.

Historic materials, photographs and objects share the space with newly-commissioned works by a wide array of contemporary artists including Tauba Auerbach, Bernie Reid and Elizabeth Radcliffe. Many of them were invited to design mannequins to present new garments by Atelier E.B, the fashion label founded in 2007 by designer Beca Lipscombe and artist Lucy McKenzie. The duo, who helped to curate the exhibition, is selling the brand’s latest designs at a bespoke showroom inside the gallery.

“Passer-By is a hybrid dreamscape -- part World Fair pavilion, part retail emporium -- and explores the future of retail display in the digital age”, says the gallery on its website. The exhibition showcases the works of more than 30 creatives spanning fashion, sculpture, painting, graphic and commercial design, photography, craft and film.

Those interested in attending the exhibition have until February to do so. After that, “Passer-By” travels to Paris as part of a deal with Lafayette Anticipations, a foundation by French company Galeries Lafayette, which commissioned two works in the exhibition.

Photo: Atelier E.B: Passer-by Installation view, Serpentine Galleries, London, (3 October 2018 – 6 January 2019). Copyright: readsreads.info