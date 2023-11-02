First Look: Cristóbal Balenciaga drama series coming to Disney+

Streaming service Disney+ is bringing an original scripted drama series inspired by the life and legacy of iconic Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in January 2024.

Hitting screens on January 19, the ‘Cristóbal Balenciaga’ will star Spanish actor Alberto San Juan in the role of the Spanish designer from Guetaria, who creators call “an enigmatic and extraordinarily talented man who defied the social conventions of the time and revolutionised the world of fashion”.

Still from ‘Cristóbal Balenciaga’ TV show Credits: Disney+/David Herranz

The drama will begin in 1937, the year the designer presented his first Parisian Haute Couture collection, charting his move to the French capital and leaving behind a successful career in his ateliers in Madrid and San Sebastian, dressing the Spanish elite and aristocracy.

Created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya award winners Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga, leading actor San Juan will be joined by an international cast, including Anna-Victoire Olivier as actress Audrey Hepburn, who was a client of the designer, Patrice Thibaud as Christian Dior, and Anouk Grinberg as Coco Chanel.

