Freemans secures sponsorship deal with ITV’s Loose Women

Online department store Freemans has revealed it has entered into a two-year, six figure, cross-platform partnership with Loose Women, an ITV show.

Set to air from May 2, the exclusive sponsorship will see the retailer deliver idents, voiced by panellist Nadia Sawalha, at the start, during and the end of each episode of the popular lunchtime talk show, as well as sponsorship bumpers throughout ITV Hub and Loose Women’s digital sites.

“Loose Women is a show that goes all out to celebrate women in an honest, authentic, accessible, empowering, relatable and diverse way,” said Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer of Freemans, in a release, “values that align perfectly with Freemans and the journey we are on to be the digital department store of choice.”

The announcement closely follows the complete rejuvenation of the Freemans brand, which was carried out over the past 18 months, seeing the retailer change up customer touch points, delivery and product offers.

The retailer hopes the new deal will help push brand reappraisal in the next step of its repositioning.

Cristofoli added: “The sponsorship is an indication of a more holistic approach to communicating what the Freemans brand represents today and will complement others through the line activity including, paid social, elevated ad campaigns, digital and PR across the coming season.”