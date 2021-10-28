Ganni releases ‘Gimme More’ book documenting brand’s story

Copenhagen fashion brand Ganni has released its first publication, telling the brand’s story through a collection of editorials, stories and photo essays.

In partnership with Rizzoli, the premium label looks to highlight its Scandinavian sensibilities throughout the book, capturing its diverse network of creatives surrounding the brand, including photographers, stylists and designers, to help tell the Ganni story.

Four authors associated with the label, Ana Kraš, Richie Shazam, Rosie Marks and Jacqueline Landvik, have curated the content covered within the pages, as well as displaying their own projects to further illustrate the brand’s message.

Image: GANNI: Gimme More by Ganni © Rizzoli New York, 2021

Alongside notes on its ongoing efforts in responsibility, the book includes a photo essay on the label’s hometown by long-time collaborator Kraš, an editorial of Ganni’s New York friends and family by Shazam and pieces by husband and wife duo and brand founders Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup.

The book further aims to capture the ‘Ganni Girl’ community, acknowledged as a continuously growing community of individuals who identify themselves as such. Further highlights from the book include a collage of Ganni house parties, an essay on the ‘Ganni Girl’ lifestyle by ambassador Susie Lau and a photo story by Landvik on the community itself.

The book is published on FSC certified paper, according to the brand, with the individual carbon footprint of each book being carbon compensated.