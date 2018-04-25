German students exhibit fairy-tale inspired clothing in former power plant

Fifteen German fashion and graphic design students of the University of Applied Sciences Dresden interpret the fairy tale "The Emperor's New Clothes" in their exhibition "(UN) visible".

Situated in an old plant that powered the German city of Dresden for almost 100 years, the exhibition questions the social pressure for perfection and celebrates the uniqueness of human anomalies. The exhibition also accompanied a theater production about the same tale.

Questioning consumer behavior

"Inspired by metaphorical and psychological aspects, the students have reinterpreted the story and translated into the present. For example, they're questioning today's consumer behavior," explained Prof. Martina Jess, Dean of the Faculty Design of the University of Applied Sciences Dresden.

"If we think it over, we're all naked in our clothes," the German poet Heinrich Heine once said.

The graphic design students created among other things a plastic self-interpretation of the naked emperor, covered transparency and a suit of nudity. The fashion design students developed clothes made of wood and other interesting material combinations. "The students even set up a blog calling people to photograph their blemishes and to send them in," said Jess.

The exhibition "(UN) visible" is on display until April 25 during the opening times of the theater on Mondays to Fridays.

Photos: University of Applied Sciences Dresden