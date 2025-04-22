GFA confirms development of sequel to ‘Fashion Redressed’ film series

Ahead of its upcoming forum on June 3, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has confirmed that it is working on the development of a sequel to its ‘Fashion Redressed’ film series.

The project is to be produced by BBC StoryWorks, which will also work with selected partners to create “human-centric pieces of branded content for the campaign”.

Set to go live early 2026, the new season of the series will “explore an industry amid transformation, as it moves from commitments to urgent implementation and adaptation”.

The series intends to highlight organisations and trailblazers as they work to “close the loop on the circular economy, drive greater social equity through collective courage or seek to redesign fashion futures with new technologies and innovations”.

In a release, GFA’s chief executive officer, Federica Marchionni, said: “We are eager to continue building our work to amplify content that inspires and educates audiences around the world.

“As our industry focuses this year on transforming barriers into bridges, it’s more important than ever to bring to screen stories of courageous leadership, creativity and optimism that can help accelerate that journey.”