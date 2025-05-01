Gianni Versace exhibition coming to London

The major Gianni Versace Retrospective exhibition, which has already visited the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Spain, is coming to London this summer featuring the largest collection of vintage Gianni Versace designs ever to be displayed in the UK.

The Gianni Versace Retrospective will bring more than 450 original vintage garments and accessories, including those worn by Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Sir Elton John, and George Michael, alongside personal sketches, interviews and photographs to the showcase the designer’s craftsmanship, innovation, and unmistakable aesthetic.

The exhibition will open at Arches London Bridge on July 16 and promises to offer fashion fans in the UK access to “an era-defining collection of fashion masterpieces,” many of which have never been displayed in the UK before.

Gianni Versace Retrospective exhibition in Malaga, featuring Kate Moss Credits: Gianni Versace Retrospective by Paula Caballero

Curator Karl von der Ahe from Dreamrealizer, said in a statement: “Bringing this retrospective to London feels especially meaningful. Gianni Versace’s bold, unapologetic vision revolutionised fashion, and this city - so rich in creativity and cultural influence - provides the perfect stage to celebrate his legacy. We’re thrilled to share these iconic pieces in one of the world’s fashion capitals."

Gianni Versace Retrospective to open in London on July 16

Organisers add that the exhibition has been updated and expanded for the UK and will offer a unique retrospective, which celebrates a visionary designer whose groundbreaking work catapulted the Versace brand to international success that has sustained almost 30 years after his death.

The exhibit will offer a vibrant chronology of looks on display from 21 collections, from spring/summer 1988 to autumn/winter 1997-98, including opulent baroque prints to daring bondage designs, alongside original catwalk show footage, videos, magazines and photographs.

Gianni Versace Retrospective exhibition in Malaga Credits: Gianni Versace Retrospective

Liz Koravos, managing director of Arches London Bridge, added: “Arches London Bridge is delighted to host this opulent journey through the life and career of Gianni Versace. As a genius of his time, it’s fascinating to see these incredible collections assembled under the curved arches of the venue. Gianni Versace ties to so much in modern culture and his legacy is enduring, a mark of a talented designer. Versace was a pioneer in collaborative art, something that is commonplace these days.

“The crossover between fashion, music, pop culture, fine art, antiquities, sculpture and the rise of the supermodel is all encapsulated in his work. The biggest collection of vintage Versace to ever visit the UK will give visitors a kaleidoscopic view of the 90’s. It’s not to be missed.”