Giorgio Armani's new authorised biography to be released in September

“Giorgio secondo Armani, La vita oltre il successo” by Roberta Filippini will be available in bookshops from September 1, published by Marsilio Editori. The 368-page book, which includes a photographic insert, is the new authorised biography of the designer who passed away last September.

“The memories and reflections that Giorgio Armani chose to entrust to the author, journalist Roberta Filippini, with the consent of his loved ones, are captured in this book,” a note reads.

Ideas, confidences and memories personally entrusted by Armani to the author Roberta Filippini

The story begins with a provincial Italian family, navigating the hardships of war and its aftermath. It then moves to Milan, where a young Armani, through fortune and hard work, forged his own path. He established himself in fashion with new ideas, a long apprenticeship, and the support of those who saw something special in him.

In entrusting the author with his feelings, intimate discoveries, convictions, and professional choices, Armani does not hide behind his enormous success. The image of the great designer is formed through encounters, love, pain, and courageous decisions. The creative and the entrepreneur merge into a unique experience, one forged from will and commitment, joys and accolades, but also regrets and sacrifices.

“Armani's words and the many testimonies narrate not only a formidable story of style and innovation but also an extraordinary human personality whose value remains a legacy for all,” the note explains.

The book will be available from September one Credits: Marsilio Editori

The author, Roberta Filippini, is a journalist who had a long career at Ansa, where she was head of the fashion department.

Armani passed away last September at the age of 91. “As long as I'm here, I'm in charge,” the Italian designer declared to the American magazine GQ in a 2021 interview. He had been at the head of the Armani group since 1975. While the Armani name is primarily known for defining the 80s with elegant, fluid, and comfortable silhouettes, his influence on fashion and future generations of designers has been constant.