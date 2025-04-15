GQ: Hong Kong edition planned from summer 2025

Condé Nast International will bring GQ to Hong Kong in summer 2025 through a licensing agreement with Rubicon Publishing Ltd., the publisher behind Vogue Hong Kong, the companies announced on Tuesday. The first print issue of the men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine is scheduled for release in September 2025.

The new edition will be published in traditional Chinese and led by Publisher Desiree Au, with Jumius Wong as Editorial Director and Alex Sun as Executive Director. A bilingual website and a presence across social media platforms will complement the print edition.

“As the Editorial Director of GQ Hong Kong, I am honoured to lead a brand that defines style, culture and innovation for the modern man”, says Jumius Wong. „Our team's passion elevates our industry, and together, we are shaping a dynamic new era in style and media.”

With a “global-local narrative” tailored to the region’s sophisticated audience, GQ Hong Kong aims to be more than just an arbiter of style for the city’s successful men. According to the press release, the title will also champion authenticity, creativity, and self-expression.

Six years after the launch of Vogue Hong Kong, the move into men’s media marks a strategic expansion of Rubicon’s editorial portfolio. Positioned as a leading financial hub and style capital in Asia, Hong Kong offers fertile ground for GQ to act as a catalyst for cultural and creative dialogue across the region—while celebrating the city's unique identity.