Grace Jones is the focal point of new documentary film

A documentary film, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will premiere on October 25, spotlighting the Jamaican pop culture icon.

The film, directed by Sophie Fiennes explores the the life of Grace Jones in terms of her performance, private and public life, featuring musical sequences and intimate personal footage to help examine the icon behind the mask.

The title: Bloodlight and Bami refers to the the red light that signifies an artist is recording, named ‘Bloodlight’ in Jamaican patois and ‘Bami’ which means bread, the substance of Jones’ daily life.

Produced by Katie Holly of Dublin based Blinder Films, the documentary is backed by BBC Films, Irish Film Board and Roads Entertainment.

The film will premiere with a Grace Jones and Friends Live event, livestreamed at selected Cinemas on October 25. The event will see Jones discuss her life and work with some of her closest collaborators, from the worlds of music, fashion, art and film, following an exclusive preview of the the new film.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will be in nationwide cinemas from October 27.

Image courtesy of Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami