Gronginger Museum to host David LaChapelle exhibition

London - The Groninger Museum, an art museum located in the city of Groningen in the Netherlands, is set to open a new exhibition dedicated to the work of renowned US photographer and director David LaChapelle.

Entitled ‘Good News for Modern Man’, the exhibition opening marks the photographer’s first major solo exhibition in the Netherlands. Running from April 21 to October 28, the exhibition is set to feature more than 70 pieces of work from the artist, ranging from still lines and landscapes to portraits and fashion editorials.

David LaChapelle, who made a name for himself in the industry in the 90s and early 00s by photographing celebrities in controversial light, first began his career taking photos for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. His innovative approach to photography, which sees the artist play with light, colour and symbolism, have helped established his reputation as one of the world’s most influential photographers.

‘Good News for Modern Man’ will also introduce photographs from LaChapelle’s latest series, New World, in which he aims to photograph the unphotographable in his search for paradise.

Photo: David LaChapelle / LaChapelle Studio