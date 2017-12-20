Gucci Places expands to creative interactive fashion community

Gucci just announced its expansion of Gucci Places in order to invite people to explore the brand's locations on a global scale. The initiative, which unveiled earlier this year, is meant to encourage customers to wander beyond their comfort zones and discover Gucci.

The first Gucci Place launched in Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England. Gucci supported the House Style exhibition at this location. The house has chosen several other places as part of its Gucci Places initiative including The Biblioteca Angelica, Rome, Italy; Castello Sonnino, Montespertoli, Italy; Maison Assouline, London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles, California, USA; Bibo, Hong Kong; and Waltz, Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. The idea is to help people discover and learn about these places to create their own Gucci community. The locations serve as a place to network and inspire creatives as well as bring exposure to the brand in a unique way.

The places can also be found through the Gucci App, which tells the story of each designated place. When someone is near one, the app will send a push notification inviting the user to the location. Once at the Gucci Place, users can check in and receive a badge that is associated with the location. Once these badges are collected, they can be shared through social media.

These places will also retail an exclusive selection of products, based in Gucci's Courrier collection. There will also be special patches that are inspired by each Gucci Place that will be available for purchase at the location as well as at select Gucci stores.

Photo: Gucci