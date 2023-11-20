Guess marks four decades of fashion and imagery with new book

Premium lifestyle retailer Guess has launched “A Fourth Decade of Guess Images” today, a 252-paged coffee table book that chronicles the brand's rise to international fame.

The fourth edition of a series of collectible books by Guess, it traces the history of the four brothers who founded the now global brand with the launch of the 3-Zip Marilyn Jean in 1981.

Highlighting the dedication, passion, and creativity that helped fuel the brand's success over the last forty years, the book features key images from Guess's history.

“I was convinced that if there was not a strong image attached to the Guess brand, one day we could miss a season or a trend, and we might face a major challenge," said Paul Marciano, co-founder of Guess and CCO, in a statement on the launch of the book.

A Fourth Decade of Guess Images Credits: Guess

The man behind the brand's advertising campaigns, the book showcases some of Guess' most iconic campaigns with quotes that tell the stories behind the images. "I always thought a brand image, if done well, will survive the test of time and test of fashion trends," added Marciano.

The latest edition of the book features celebrated Guess Girls like Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Eva Herzigova, and Anna Nicole Smith, with Marciano narrating the brand's journey, focusing on notable muses from 2012-2021, including Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Grace Elizabeth, Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin, enriched with their images and quotes.

"Over the past four decades, Guess has had the distinct privilege of working with some of the most talented and innovative photographers in the world. I am so grateful to each and every one of them for their individual contribution in helping bring the Guess image to life and making it the iconic brand it has become today,” concluded Marciano.