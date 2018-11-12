Gus Van Sant to direct movie about fashion starring Will Ferrell

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gus van Sant is set to adapt and direct a movie called Prince of Fashion, according to cinema news website Deadline Hollywood. Starring Will Ferrell in the main role, the movie is based on Michael Chabon’s GQ article “My son, the Prince of Fashion”, which follows the journalist’s visit to Paris Men’s Fashion Week accompanied by his 13 year old son.

The article went viral at the time of publication, which granted Chabon a nomination for the National Magazine Award. According to Deadline Hollywood, the movie will be produced by Amazon studios, a subsidiary of Amazon with produces and distributes films and television shows. The publication did not disclose a release date.