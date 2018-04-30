Hotter Shoes to unveil "royals" inspired collection

Hotter Shoes just launched a new line of footwear in correspondence with the British royal wedding. The shoe manufacturer has confirmed that it will unveil festive designs immersed in British culture.

"We're so excited here at Hotter to showcase these new designs, just in time for the upcoming wedding," chief executive officer of Hotter Shoes Sara Prowse said in a statement. "As the UK's largest shoe manufacturer, we're happy to give our customers the most comfortable footwear experience possible. And we admit we've let our patriotic side have a bit of fun this time. We are obsessed with giving our customers the best in footwear comfort and fashion: everyone should have the chance to feel like royalty." The shoes include a Sporty Brooke with a star spangled banner makeover, a Hotter Original Leanne with bold patriotic colors, a Classic Hotter Original Shake, and the Meghan stand-out heel featured the "Markle" sparkle.

Hotter has created shoes for over 50 years including leather and quality fabrics. Keeping durability and fashion in mind, the company uses top-notch molding technology in order to create easy-fitting, light shoes. The company produces over 2.2. million shoes per year, according to a press release. The shoe manufacturer seems to be using its powerhouse stance to engage in culture phenomenons by releasing this wedding-inspired collection.

Photo Source: Hotter Shoes