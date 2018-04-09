Hugo Boss to sponsor Michael Jackson exhibition

Hugo Boss has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the National Portrait Gallery’s upcoming Michael Jackson exhibition in June, which will feature the singer’s influence over fashion, music, dance and contemporary art.

To celebrate the sponsorship, Hugo Boss will design selected pieces inspired by the Michael Jackson: On The Wall exhibition from its luxury men’s line, Boss Collection, with further details expected closer to the opening.

The exhibition curated by National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan, will run from June 28 to October 21, and will bring together the works of over 40 artists, drawn from public and private collections around the world, including new works made especially for the occasion.

It will ask why so many contemporary artists have been drawn to Michael Jackson as a subject, but also why he continues to loom so large in our collective cultural imagination, alongside work from Rita Ackerman, Dara Birnbaum, Candice Breitz, Mark Flood, Isa Genzken, Gary Hume, David LaChapelle, Paul McCarthy, Catherine Opie, and Andy Warhol.

Michael Jackson: On the Wall opens at the National Portrait Gallery in London on June 28.