In Pictures: A look into ‘The Lore of Loverboy’ exhibition at Somerset House

Coinciding with Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s latest London Fashion Week show at the weekend, Somerset House will now play host to an exhibition for the British brand, celebrating its 10 years of life.

‘The Lore of Loverboy’ will be on display at the iconic London cultural centre until September 1, 2024, until which time visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the label’s short, yet brimming history.

The exhibition builds on an already existing relationship between Charles Jeffrey and Somerset House Studios, for which the eponymous designer was an original resident and where his own studio still currently resides.

The Lore of Loverboy exhibition at Somerset House. Credits: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Among the display, guests are provided with an insight into the workings of the Scottish designer, beginning with the formation of his fashion business before seeping into the culmination of a “fashion show” of stand-out, career-defining looks.

While archival pieces will be present within the atelier-like space, there will also be a number of newly commissioned works put to the forefront, making up an immersive exhibit that aims to highlight creative production.

The Lore of Loverboy exhibition at Somerset House. Credits: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

The opening of the exhibition comes on the back of Jeffrey’s 10 year anniversary show that was held on June 8 at Somerset House itself, where through a new collection he summarised the brand’s lifespan while bringing in a more commercialised approach in order to cater to the ever-changing consumer.

Looks that were presented aimed to define queer experiences in the realm of time, as seen in plays on traditionally masculine signifiers and challenges to rigid historical symbols.

The Lore of Loverboy exhibition at Somerset House. Credits: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy / David Parry.

The Lore of Loverboy exhibition at Somerset House. Credits: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.