In Pictures: Burberry relaunches Makers House

Burberry is once again showcasing its collection to the public at its pop-up show space the Maker House. Last season for its inaugural residency the exhibition celebrated British craftsmanship and drew over 20,000 visitors and until February 27, fashion lovers will be able to see Burberry’s spring/summer 2017 “see now, buy now” collection inspire by the late British sculptor Henry Moore.

Entitled ‘Henry Moore: Inspiration and Process at Makers House’, the exhibition unveils Christopher Bailey’s bold new direction for Burberry, starting off with 78 couture capes that were showcased on the catwalk during London Fashion Week, which were all inspired by the scale and form of Henry Moore’s sculptures.

Visitors then make their way into the catwalk presentation, with each piece from the SS17 on display showcasing both women’s and menswear, as well as key accessories from the show. Highlights include heavily embellished caplets, Elizabethan ruffles, asymmetrical cable knits, and lattice-inspired embellishments, as well as Burberry’s iconic trench coats.

As well as showing the latest Burberry collection, the exhibition also offers the opportunity to explore the working methods of Henry Moore, with drawings, working models, maquette, found objects and more than 40 of the artist’s sculptures display alongside the clothes they inspired.

There is also a dedicated Poster Gallery showcasing Henry Moore exhibition posters from around the world, spanning 60 years, as well as a room dedicated to Burberry’s inspiration, a Portrait Studio, where visitors can immerse themselves into the catwalk collection, and a pop-up of Burberry’s Thomas’s cafe.

Open until February 27, the exhibition will hold a number of workshops and events including printmaking, textile printing, life drawing and a wax resist watercolour class, as well as live acoustic performances from Dan Owen, Lewis Watson, Rhian, and Matt Maltese.

Images: Danielle Wightman-Stone