In Pictures: Carhartt reveals art collaboration with Lucas Price

Workwear specialist Carhartt WIP has released a series of images featuring photorealistic paintings by London-based artist Lucas Price.

Clothing items depicted in the artworks originate from Carhartt’s autumn/winter 2021 collections, focusing on the brand’s classics and fundamental styles.

After completion, the works were shipped to Berlin for documentation, with the three paintings shot in a number of videos aimed to capture each step of handling. Centred around storage, transportation and a gallery, the visuals intend to further suggest Carhartt’s essence of functionality and work.

Price said about the work: “They’re set up as typical Northern Renaissance images, but have these contemporary surfaces built into them; industrial materials, tools.”

The artwork follows the brand’s previous collaboration with Price, who worked on Carhartt’s spring 2021 campaign and collection under the pseudonym. The two released a range of graphic t-shirts with phrases like ‘It’s Just Work’ printed on the pieces.

Their collaborations fall around the commemoration of Carhartt’s workwear heritage and philosophy, working around the brand’s most notable pieces and distinct aesthetic.

Image: Carhartt x Lucas Price

Image: Carhartt x Lucas Price