In Pictures: Fashion Together exhibition

Showstudio’s Lou Stoppard has curated a new group exhibition focusing on fashion’s most renowned creative partnerships, Fashion Together at the Fashion Space Gallery, located at London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London.

The exhibition delves into the behind-the-scenes world of the most “intriguing alliances”, such as Nick Owens and Michèle Lamy, Nick Knight and Daphne Guinness, and Shaun Leane and Alexander McQueen, highlighting what exactly makes the pairings so captivating, and showcasing the inspiration of a collaboration over individuals.

Stoppard explains: “I’m interested in lasting partnerships - the formative, friendships, the unions that exist behind the scenes or the decades-long working relationships that have shaped each participant’s vision and life.

“These relationships are common across the industry, but their complexity has been under-analysed. How is credit shared? How is work divided? Is jealousy or ownership an issue? Is there a recipe for success?”

Lou Stoppard’s ‘Fashion Together’ exhibition examines creative partnerships

Running until January 13, Fashion Together looks at how the relationships of each pairing facilitates the duo’s success in their respective fields with never-before-seen ephemera such as sketches, handwritten notes and fashion editorials will be displayed alongside garments, films and photographic prints.

There are even audio recordings of the duos in conversation with the curator that give rare and intimate insights into the character and history of each pair’s working process.

Other partnerships examined include Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Gareth Pugh and Ruth Hogben, and Thom Browne and Stephen Jones.

Highlights include Shaun Leane for Alexander McQueen’s “Star” headpiece from the Salem Collection autumn/winter 2007, and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin’s portrait of Clint Eastwood for the New York Times Magazine in 2005.

The free exhibition runs until January 13 and will have an events programme of talks, workshops and masterclasses to accompany it at the Fashion Space Gallery, located at London College of Fashion, UAL, 20 John Prince’s Street, London, W1G 0BJ.

Images: courtesy of Fashion Space Gallery