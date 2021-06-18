In Pictures: GFW Fashion Future Exhibition

The Graduate Fashion Foundation opened the Fashion Future Exhibition this week in Coal Drops Yard, London which showcases the work of the Class of 2021.

Featuring work of students of Arts University Bournemouth, De Montfort University, Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University, Northumbria University, Plymouth College of Art, Sheffield Hallam University, and Solent University.

The Fashion Future Exhibition is one of three exhibitions the Graduate Fashion Foundation is showcasing as part of 30 years of Graduate Fashion Week at Coal Drops Yard.

The other two exhibitions are 30th Anniversary Retrospective, 30th Anniversary photography exhibition curated by Hilary Alexander OBE.

Photos: by Mathushaa Sagthidas