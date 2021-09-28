In Pictures: L’Officiel presents virtual museum metaverse in celebration of centennial anniversary

Media house L’Officiel has revealed that it will be launching the virtual museum experience, House of Dreams, exhibiting archival editions and future possibilities to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

On display in the multimedia environment will be the artworks from the magazine’s archive, exhibited throughout 18 virtual galleries that will continue to be revealed and developed over time. Displays highlighting iconic brands, such as Dior, Ferragamo and Valentino, will also be available for guests to visit.

Image: L'Officiel, House of Dreams

Additionally, selected artworks will be exhibited as NFTs, including the magazine’s current autumn edition starring actress Jessica Chastain.

“We are pleased to set a new standard for global fashion and luxury media, leveraging L’Officiel’s immensely valuable archival content while pioneering a unique digital, immersive experience,” said Benjamin Eyemére, CEO of L’Officiel, in a release. “Building this metaverse established a foundation for future virtual initiatives and put L’Officiel in a prime position for continued experimentation and innovation.”

Image: L'Officiel, House of Dreams

House of Dreams runs alongside the media company’s publication of the book, L’Official 100: One Hundred People and Ideas from a Century of Fashion, also part of the anniversary celebrations.

Set to open on September 30, the online platform currently allows visitors to walk through its virtual doors and register for updates. On its launch, L’Officiel cover stars Jessica Chastain and Maluma will present a special message before the exhibition starts.

The museum will have a permanent presence in partnership with blockchain site, The Sandbox.

Image: L'Officiel, House of Dreams

Image: L'Officiel, House of Dreams