In Pictures: ‘Mary, Queen of Prints’, solo exhibition of Mary Katrantzou

London - A new exhibition exploring the innovative designs and use of print by London-based designer Mary Katrantzou has opened in the Dallas Contemporary. Entitled Mary, Queen of Prints the solo exhibition marks the first time the designer's previous collections are displayed under one roof and coincides with the 10 year anniversary of Katrantzou’s namesake brand.

The exhibition, curated by Museum Director Peter Doroshenko and Director of Exhibitions Justine Ludwig, consists of 200 designs from Katrantzou, as well as accessories, textiles, and sketches from the designer. The items on display showcase Katrantzou’s numerous sources of inspiration, ranging from the pages of Architectural Digest to Fantasia. The garments shown also offer visitors a closer look at the designer’s inventive tailoring and techniques, while celebrating her unique take on fashion.

Dallas Contemporary hosts debut solo exhibition on Mary Katrantzou

“Print can be as definitive as a cut or a drape and allows a woman to filter beauty found in design, in a subversive way,” said Mart Katrantzou on her work. “All my prints are constructed through digital technology. Digital print allows me to experiment with print in a way that fine art and other methods could not. It opens up a huge spectrum for possibility; I can create possibility out of impossibility, surrealism out of realism and both vice versa.”

The solo exhibition is organised through colour groupings instead of chronologically, as the designer’s use of colour has remained central to her aesthetic since the launch of her brand. Together, the garments shown in Mary, Queen of Prints create a prismatic field of colour within the Dallas Contemporary space. The exhibition runs from January 14 to March 4, 2018.

Born in Athens, Greece, Katrantzou studied architecture at Rhode Island School of Design and graduated with a BA in Textile design and an MA in Fashion from Central Saint Martins. Her famous graduation show in 2008, which featured trompe l’oeil prints of oversized jewellery on jersey-bonded dresses, took the industry by storm. Following her graduation show, Katrantzou established her namesake brand, which was immediately secured by a number of stockists such as Browns, Colette and Joyce.

She now boasts more than 100 premium stockists, ranging from Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com, Saks and Harrods.

Photos: Courtesy of Dallas Contemporary