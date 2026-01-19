Istituto Marangoni Milano unveils documentary on emerging fashion talent

Istituto Marangoni Milano has announced the release of Inside Marangoni. Where Talent Is Born, a documentary produced by Sky that offers an inside look at the creative and educational journey of the next generation of fashion designers.

Premiering on Sky Arte on January 17 and available via streaming and on-demand platforms, the film follows ten top Fashion Design students as they progress through research, material experimentation, technological innovation and collection development. The documentary culminates with their final runway presentation during Milan Fashion Week in September 2025.

Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milano

The students featured were selected by a jury of industry professionals including Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, Vogue Italia’s Francesca Ragazzi and designer Marco Rambaldi. Their collections explore themes ranging from identity and social commentary to art and personal storytelling.

The documentary also highlights Istituto Marangoni’s teaching approach, which combines academic training with professional practice and close engagement with the fashion industry. According to school director Paolo Meroni, the project reflects the institution’s commitment to preparing students for a responsible and informed relationship with the professional world.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni operates campuses across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, and is ranked among the world’s top universities for fashion, art and design.