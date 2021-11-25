John Lewis takes on metaverse with in-game Fortnite partnership

In a new chapter of unlikely partnerships, John Lewis has partnered with British broadcaster ITV on an ‘I’m a Celebrity’ experience as part of the popular video game, Fortnite.

Within a recreation of the reality programme’s castle set, John Lewis & Partners will be integrated into the in-game map, brokered by media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD (MG OMD). Alongside I’m A Celebrity inspired challenges, users can also take part in festive games linked to the retailer’s Christmas campaign. A John Lewis store will also be virtually present, allowing players to purchase supplies to decorate their personal camps.

“Launching our Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest’ into the Fortnite Metaverse will bring to life the advert in a new and original format to our customers,” said Claire Pointon, customer director at John Lewis & Partners, in a statement. “Gamification and the Metaverse are growing at pace and as a brand, we are constantly searching for activities that will modernise our brand and continue to keep us relevant in everyday moments for our customers.”

Bringing the John Lewis name into new territories will see it connect with new audiences and potential customers. It follows in the footsteps of a number of high profile brands who have also utilised Fortnite’s gaming world, including luxury brands Moncler and Balenciaga.

The partnership will be supported across ITV’s owned channels and through further commercial partners. The initiative falls in line with the broadcasting networks metaverse-based strategy, already displayed in previously launched in-game versions of popular t-shows, such as The Void and The Voice.

Players can enter the Fortnite world through the game’s Creative platform, using a special code in the Discover tab.