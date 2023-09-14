Julia Fox announces casting call for upcoming fashion competition show "OMG Fashun"

Are you a fashion disruptor?

That’s what Julia Fox wants to know for her upcoming TV show aptly titled “OMG Fashun”. Fox, a fashion disruptor in her own right, made the announcement in an Instagram post calling for “savant” fashion designers of all backgrounds to apply to be on the show.

Not much is yet known about the show other than it will be staged as a competition for boundary-breaking designers for the “most rule-breaking fashion competition for a major TV network” according to the casting call.

Since the dawn of the early 2000s, fashion reality television has been wildly popular with franchises like America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. Recent years have seen attempts at reviving this phenomenon with Netflix series such as Next in Fashion, but have yet to see the same success as its noughties counterparts.

Hosted by Fox, the show is being produced by Scout Productions, a film production company behind shows like The Hype and Queer Eye.

Though the exact prize is still unclear, among the winnings is the opportunity to be Fox’s next fashion designer. With a considerable audience, Fox has amassed over 1.5 million Instagram followers, where she often posts her bespoke fashion looks designed by her New York City contemporaries.