JW Anderson designer named trustee of V&A museum board

Jonathan Anderson, best known for his men's and womenswear label JW Anderson, has been appointed to a trustee position on the board of London's Victoria & Albert Museum. Along with two others, Anderson was appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May for a four-year term.

Anderson launched menswear under the JW Anderson label in 2008, before expanding to womenswear two years later. He currently serves as creative director to the label, as well as working under the same title for Spanish luxury brand Loewe, a position he has held since 2013.

The British fashion designer has been a supporter of the arts throughout his career. He founded the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize in 2016 to award contemporary craft. The following year, Anderson curated an exhibition of drawing and sculptures at the Hepworth Wakefield in Yorkshire.