Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel shows to be immortalized with Rizzoli book

Karl Lagerfeld’s elaborate, theatrical, and undeniably iconic fashion shows will be cemented into fashion history in the form of Rizzoli’s photography book, Lagerfeld: The Chanel Shows. The publishing company made the announcement on its Instagram.

The book, dedicated to Lagerfeld’s fantastical Chanel fashion shows, which demonstrate only a portion of the late designer’s endless creativity, is a collection of images by English photographer Simon Procter. Procter visually re-creates the immersive sets with his photos.

According to the listing on Rizzoli’s website, will be an “extraordinary look at Karl Lagerfeld’s most iconic runway shows for Chanel, which have transformed the way we experience fashion.”

Lagerfeld: The Chanel Shows will be available to purchase for 75 USD on Sept. 10, 2019.