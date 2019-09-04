Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel shows to be immortalized with Rizzoli book

- Dale Arden Chong |
-
Karl Lagerfeld’s elaborate, theatrical, and undeniably iconic fashion shows will be cemented into fashion history in the form of Rizzoli’s photography book, Lagerfeld: The Chanel Shows. The publishing company made the announcement on its Instagram.
The book, dedicated to Lagerfeld’s fantastical Chanel fashion shows, which demonstrate only a portion of the late designer’s endless creativity, is a collection of images by English photographer Simon Procter. Procter visually re-creates the immersive sets with his photos.
According to the listing on Rizzoli’s website,
Lagerfeld: The Chanel Shows will be available to purchase for 75 USD on Sept. 10, 2019.