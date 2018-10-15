Karl Lagerfeld, the sculptor: fashion designer makes sculptural debut with Paris exhibition

Karl Lagerfeld is showing no signs of slowing down. At the (presumed) age of 85, the fashion designer who serves as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label is having a go at sculpture. That is, after showing his talents in photography and illustration as well. “Architectures”, a new exhibition at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Paris will feature eight sculptures designed by Lagerfeld and sculpted by a team of Italian craftsmen.

Inspired by Antiquity, a period which the designer considers to be “the origin of beauty, culture and modernity”, the sculptures are made of two rare types of marble: Arabescato Fantastico, a white variant with dark grey veins, and Nero Maquina, a black kind of marble with brush-stroke white veins.

“Shifting between the antique and the contemporary, the icons of classics and the finest present skills, the black and white architectonic creations embody Karl Lagerfeld’s timeless monochromatic style”, said the gallery on its website.

"Architectures” runs from October 19 until December 22.

Photo: courtesy of Carpenters Workshop Gallery Paris