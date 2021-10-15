Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell to be turned into NFTs in Ellen von Unwerth release

Through digital auction site Cryptograph, fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth will be releasing a five piece non-fungible token (NFT) collection starring three iconic supermodels in images she has taken from the past.

The ‘Supermodel Series’ exists as an ode to the iconic supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, turning some famous imagery by Unwerth into collectable digital NFTs. Set to auction through Cryptograph, proceeds collected from the animated imagery will go towards the nonprofits UNICEF, Fashion For Relief and Imperial Health Charity.

The photographer expressed her excitement for the launch in an Instagram post on her official account, with a caption that read: “So excited to announce that I will be releasing my very first NFT collection on October 21. My super exclusive ‘Supermodel Series’ consists of three of my favourite icons.”

NFTs incorporated into the series includes an iconic shot from 1991 of Naomi Campbell with her hair wrapped around soda cans. Others include an image of 1989 Claudia Schiffer in a famous bustier, with hair flowing animation, and a GIF version of Kate Moss in Paris during 1995.

Fans are able to pre-register for the auction through Cryptograph’s website, with the official launch date set as October 21.