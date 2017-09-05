Kering to take part in European Heritage Days

Luxury conglomerate Kering is once again set to open its headquarters at 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris as part of the 2017 European Heritage Days.

The listed Historic building, home to Kering’s and Balenciaga’s head offices, will be open to the public on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. Visitors will be able to see inside the Balenciaga’s haute couture archives, view contemporary artwork from the Pinault collection and take a virtual reality journey into the history of the site.

“After the success of the opening of 40 rue de Sèvres for the Heritage Days in 2016, I wanted to offer a new way of discovering the unique beauty of this place,” said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive of Kering. “The two new temporary exhibitions combine heritage and creation, two fundamental values that embody the luxury group we are: the first, with a selection of works signed by renowned artists from the contemporary arts scene, both multicultural and universal; the second, through the creations of Cristóbal Balenciaga, one of the most avant-garde creators of his time.”

Highlights will be a selection of 23 haute couture creations by Cristóbal Balenciaga presented throughout the maison, alongside an exhibition for visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the House of Balenciaga and discover the creative world of Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Kering first participated in the European Heritage Days in 2016 and attracted more than 11,000 visitors to 40 rue de Sèvres in Paris.

