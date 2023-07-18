King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation outfits go on display

The Coronation outfits worn by King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 have gone on display as part of a special exhibition as part of the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The outfits, which will be on display until September 24, offer the first chance for the public to see the royal ensembles up-close, alongside some of the historic vestments worn by The King as he was crowned, as well as the Anointing Screen, Throne Chairs, and designs for the Coronation invitation.

Curator Sally Goodsir makes final adjustments to The King’s Robe of Estate shown next to The Queen’s Coronation Dress Credits: Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The King and Queen’s magnificent Robes of Estate are at the centrepiece of the display, highlighting the heritage of His Majesty’s Robe, which was previously worn by his great-grandfather King George V and grandfather King George VI for their Coronations.

The purple velvet Robe of Estate is showcased alongside the King’s cream silk overshirt and the Purple Coronation tunic, which were newly created for the occasion by Ede and Ravenscroft and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The design draws on themes of nature and the environment, featuring the floral emblems of the United Kingdom and a further 20 plants chosen for their personal associations, as well as insects, including bees, butterflies, a beetle, and a caterpillar.

Buckingham Palace showcases Coronation outfits

Alongside the King’s look is Queen Camilla’s Coronation dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield, featuring silver and gold embroidered floral designs, representing Their Majesties’ affection for nature and the British countryside, intertwined with celebratory bunting.

A close-up of embroidered details on The Queen’s Coronation Dress, including one of Her Majesty’s Jack Russell Terriers and the name of one of her grandchildren Credits: Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Visitors can see the personal details added to Camilla’s modern ivory Peau de Soie silk dress, including the names of her children and grandchildren in intricate gold embroidery and depictions of Bluebell and Beth, Her Majesty’s Jack Russell Terriers. Also on display is the Coronation Necklace, which was originally made for Queen Victoria in 1858 and has been worn at every Coronation since 1902.

The exhibit also allows the public to admire the embroidered Anointing Screen, which was used to shield His Majesty from view during the most sacred moment of the Coronation. Its central design takes the form of a tree with 56 leaves, representing the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth, in a maroon, gold, blue and red colour scheme that reflects the colours of the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey. It features both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework.

The special Coronation display is included in a visit to the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace until September 24.

Curator Sally Goodsir makes final adjustments to The Queen’s Coronation Dress in a special Coronation display for visitors to the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace Credits: Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023

A close-up of the embroidered details on The Queen’s Robe of Estate, showing a butterfly and bees Credits: Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023