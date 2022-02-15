L’Oréal Professional Products highlights hairdressers with new campaign

Following a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, L’Oréal Professional Products has launched a campaign to shine a light on the essential role of hairdressers and how they impact people's physical and mental wellbeing.

The ‘Hair the Love’ 2022 campaign ‘In the Hands of a Pro’ features a video with clients, including familiar faces such as Emma Willis and Pixie Lott, with their hairdressers sharing their unique hair journey together to highlight how women view their haircut as much more than a trim.

More than half of women consider their hairdresser as a friend with one in six saying they invited them to their wedding, according to new research from L’Oréal Professional Products Division. The close relationship formed by women and their hairstylists is so strong that one in five has been seeing them for more than 11 years, longer than the average UK marriage.

The ”sharecut” campaign adds that women view a trip to the hairdressers as a chance to discuss relationships, work challenges and general life moments.

Béatrice Dautzenberg, managing director at L’Oréal Professional Products Division UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Hairdressers can transform people’s lives and have an immensely positive impact on society’s wellbeing. Our research has shown that people believe that having their hair done professionally supports their mental health and wellbeing.

“The pandemic has also proved just how important the relationship between clients and their hairdresser is and the ‘Hair the Love’ campaign is about celebrating just how much we appreciate our hairdresser and calls for everyone to post on social, tag their hairdresser and amplify the love.”

This marks the fourth year of the ‘Hair the Love’ campaign and L’Oréal are calling for consumers to share the love with their hairdresser and salon this February by posting on social media feeds using #HAIRTHELOVE2022 to show their stylist how they appreciate them and plan their next salon appointment. For every social feed post sharing the hashtag, L’Oréal Professional Products will donate 1 pound to the Hair and Beauty Charity up to a total of 10,000 pounds.

Dautzenberg added: “Hairdressers not only make people look and feel good, but they also contribute a lot to the economy. In fact, hairdressing services are the largest contributor to the British beauty economy. So, we also want to highlight what an incredible career hairdressing offers. L’Oréal has partnered with hairdressers for more than 110 years and we are committed to supporting the bright future of an industry full of creative artists who are setting beauty trends and travelling the world.”