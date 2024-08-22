Leading designers and fashion icons curate 'Fashion Statements' exhibition at LA's ASU FIDM museum

LA's only fashion museum, ASU FIDM museum, is set to unveil its inaugural exhibition curated by 36 creators and cultural influencers, including leading designers Jeremy Scott, Kevan Hall, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, fashion icons Dita Von Teese, and Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips.

Named "Fashion Statements," the exhibition draws from the ASU FIDM Museum's extensive fashion collection and features over 70 works dating from the 18th century to the present. The works on display have been selected by a diverse group of Guest Contributors, including leading experts in fashion, art, and culture, who will give personal interpretations and perspectives on style and creativity.

Traje de tehuana ensemble Mexico, c. 1970 Cotton-embroidered silk velvet & machine-made cotton lace Gift of Andrea Tice Credits: ASU FIDM Museum Collection

The curators at ASU FIDM have fully explored their archives to select pieces that align with each contributor's vision. Many of the works that will be showcased include pieces rarely or never before exhibited outside their original collections, such as a 19th-century Parisian fashion plate corset, Mae West's 1940s negligees, a 1938 Elsa Schiaparelli evening ensemble, and a striking 1952 cocktail dress by Christian Dior.

"The works in the ASU FIDM archives represent centuries of craftsmanship and creative expression in the fashion arts—the fashion statements of their time," said Dennita Sewell, founding director and professor of practice for ASU FIDM, in a statement. "We have invited experienced tastemakers, community pillars, and fashion lovers to participate as Guest Contributors, and their selections offer a sampling of designs and ideas that reflect the modern zeitgeist and demonstrate how contemporary audiences perceive the history of fashion. Through these perspectives, we aim to illustrate how the valuable resources available in our archives and library support the thriving Los Angeles fashion industry."

Corset Maker: Le Merveilleux Paris, France, ca. 1900 Silk satin and machine-made cotton lace FIDM Museum Purchase: Funds donated by Linda & Steven Plochocki Credits: ASU FIDM Museum Collection

Guest contributors for the exhibition include creators and influencers such as Charlese Antoinette, Liz Goldwyn, Lily Martinez, Gelila Puck, and Joe Zee, with Rose Apodaca serving as the special liaison for contributors. The exhibition will also showcase original fashion illustrations by Daniel Toney and expert textile identification by Deborah Young, both esteemed ASU FIDM faculty members and renowned authorities in their fields.

"Seeing the collection through the lens of the community offers refreshed perspectives on the archival works and opens up its vast potential for creative inspiration and education," said Christina Johnson, senior curator at ASU FIDM Museum, in a statement. "ASU FIDM Museum exhibitions expand fashion narratives, inspire new generations of designers, and celebrate the self-expression and joy that fashion brings to people."

"L'Occidentale" Paul Iribe for Jeanne Paquin France, 1911 Pochoir-printed silk & horn FIDM Museum Purchase, Gift of Mona Lee Nesseth Credits: ASU FIDM Museum Collection

The new "Fashion Statements" exhibition at the ASU FIDM Museum will open on September 5 and run until November 9, 2024. Founded in 1978, the museum houses a 15,000-piece collection spanning 400 years of fashion history, including haute couture, costume design, jewelry, textiles, and more.