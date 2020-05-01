Loewe’s Craft Prize postponed until 2021

The Loewe Foundation and Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs have announced that the fourth edition of the Craft Prize will be postponed until spring 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LVMH-owned brand had intended to announce the winner, who will receive a grant of 50,000 euros, during an awards ceremony on May 19 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. A panel of 10 experts has selected 30 finalists, whose works will be exhibited in Paris in spring 2021. Last year’s edition saw over 2,500 submissions from over 100 countries.

“The Loewe Foundation’s commitment to craft remains as strong as ever and we’ll continue to support craft during this difficult period, through projects including ‘Loewe en Casa’ - a series of online events and workshops from leading figures in the world of art and craft, hosted on Loewe’s Instagram,” said the Spanish luxury brand in a statement on the Craft Prize website.

Launched in 2016 by Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, the competition provides visibility and support to international artisans who possess the “ability to create objects of superior aesthetic value” and highlights their contribution of modern, innovative craft to cultural heritage.