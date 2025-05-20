London College of Fashion to host inaugural UAL Future Fashion Film Festival

The London College of Fashion (UAL) will launch its inaugural UAL Future Fashion Film Festival this June at its new East Bank campus. This free, three-day public event will showcase the intersection of fashion, film, and innovation through screenings, talks, and workshops featuring student, staff, and alumni work across six categories. Forty-six films, selected from 300 submissions, will premiere.

The program includes sustainability workshops, a session with Greenpeace, and access to Stanley Kubrick Archive artifacts. Industry leaders and graduates will participate in expert panels.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony hosted by Tom CJ Brown, with prizes and a judging panel representing Burberry, V&A East, and Sadler’s Wells. Co-director Vicky Mather describes it as a celebration of fashion's cultural impact and a bridge between education and industry, supported by organizations like the BBC and Greenpeace.