Louis Vuitton publishes book about Virgil Abloh

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has published a book about its artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died on 28 November last year.

The coffee table book “Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh” pays tribute to the appointment of Virgil Abloh as artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in June 2018 and to his persona itself. As the first African American to hold the position, the appointment marked a moment as well as a movement, the starting point for a new era of luxury characterised by inclusivity, diversity and empowerment.

Image: Victor Virgile Gamma Rapho / Getty Images

Written by Abloh's close collaborator Anders Christian Madsen, the book offers an intimate insider's portrait of a man born to break boundaries on and off the catwalk. It is divided into eight chapters according to the Louis Vuitton menswear collections and fashion shows staged by Abloh, and also features the designer's complete sneaker catalogue.

“‘Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’ deep-dives readers into a singular, kite-flying, rainbow-coloured world filled with rich cultural reference points and narratives, from The Wizard of Oz and James Baldwin to ‘90s hip-hop style and a mind-bending 1969 drum solo,” promises Louis Vuitton in a press release.

Image: Brad Dickson / Louis Vuitton

In addition to over 320 photos and personal reflections from Virgil's inner circle, including Nigo, Naomi Campbell, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner and Kid Cudi, the book also lets the designer speak himself through many quotes - so-called “Abloh-isms”.

The book is published by New York-based publishing house Assouline and was released with two collectible covers within the Assouline Classics Collection. The price is 1,200 US dollars.

Image: Louis Vuitton

Starting from today, Louis Vuitton will also open a photography exhibition by South African artists Zanele Muholi and David Goldblatt at the Espace Louis Vuitton in Munich. The exhibition “From South Africa” is part of the Louis Vuitton Foundation's “Hors-les-murs” programme and combines Goldblatt's series of colourful landscape photographs with Muholi's portraits of Black, queer, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.