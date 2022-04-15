Louis Vuitton’s ‘Coming of Age’ exhibition kicks off, in memory of Virgil Abloh

An exhibition in memory of the late designer Virgil Abloh has been unveiled at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

Over a two week period, an extension of Abloh’s 2019 ‘Coming of Age’ exhibition will be open to the public, free of charge, running until April 27.

The initial exhibition consisted of a curation of work that centred around the concept of the diversities and complexities of male youth, touching on race, class and social economics.

At the exhibit, which travelled to several different cities, visitors were encouraged to take part in a DIY ‘copy centre’ where they could create their own zines with artwork from the exhibition.

The concept has returned for the new iteration of the exhibition, paying homage to Abloh’s work through activities and physical events inspired by the former Louis Vuitton artistic director.

In a release, the foundation said participants will serve “as an illustration of Virgil Abloh’s mission and achievement to democratise the dream embodied by Louis Vuitton”.