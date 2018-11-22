Louis Vuitton’s exhibition “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” arrives in Shanghai

After Paris, Tokyo, Seoul and New York, Louis Vuitton has brought its exhibition “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” to Shanghai. Curated by Olivier Saillard, the expo tells the history of the label from 1854 to the present, from trunk maker to fashion house.

It occupies 15 rooms, each dedicated to a chapter in Louis Vuitton’s history. Some of the items displayed are rather surprising, such as a trunk that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, included in the show thanks to a special loan by the Versailles castle. Visitors will also get to see a steamer bag from the early 20th century and some of Louis Vuitton's most iconic dresses.

The Shanghai version of the exhibition also features some new pieces demonstrating the label’s strong ties with China. Two examples: a trunk used by philanthropist and photographer Albert Khan during his travels around the country and a recent Cocktail & Cigar trunk specially designed for artist Ding Yi.

”Volez, Voguez, Voyager” remains on view until February 1, 2019, at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1333 Nanjing Xi Lu, Gate 8, Shanghai. Entrance is free.

Photo: LVMH newsroom