Louis Vuitton’s Nike ‘Air Force 1’ collaboration on display in New York exhibition

An exhibition dedicated to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with Nike has opened in New York, displaying a collection of 47 customised Nike ‘Air Force 1’ styles by the luxury fashion house’s late creative director, Virgil Abloh.

Running through to the end of May, the public exhibition features some of the beloved designer’s last works, with each of the sneakers on display designed by Abloh and assembled at Louis Vuitton’s manufacturing facility in Venice.

Alongside the signature Nike swoosh and Louis Vuitton monogram, many of the sneaker styles also feature personal details of the designer, including the Ghana flag, a nod to Abloh’s heritage.

Abloh, who passed away in November at the age of 41, was considered a barrier-breaking figure in fashion, known for his vision on streetwear and his unique approach to luxury.

The exhibition follows a recent auction by Sotheby’s which raised 25 million dollars from the sale of around 200 sneakers from the collaboration, with funds going towards a scholarship fund for aspiring designers.