Louvre Couture exhibition exceeds one million visitors

Over one million people visited the Louvre’s first exhibition dedicated to fashion, Louvre Couture. This marks the second highest attendance in the museum’s history, following the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in 2019/2020. The museum announced this on Monday.

This unprecedented exhibition, which opened on January 24 and closed on Sunday, showcased a dialogue between masterpieces from the Louvre’s decorative arts department and landmark pieces from contemporary fashion history between the 1960s and 2025. It attracted 1.059 million visitors, compared to 1.072 million for the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition, which ran for four months.

Across nearly 9,000 square metres, around 100 fashion pieces and accessories loaned by 45 fashion houses and designers echoed the history of decorative arts, styles, crafts and ornamentation. These designers included Hubert de Givenchy, Marine Serre, Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld and John Galliano.

The exhibition is part of the world’s most visited museum’s overall ambition to attract “new generations of visitors who have other cultural references”, according to its president and chief executive officer, Laurence Des Cars.(AFP)