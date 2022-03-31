Love Letters from Britain returns to highlight more luxury British brands

Walpole’s Love Letters from Britain series has made its return, again highlighting more of the UK’s most innovative luxury brands.

Following on from its launch last year, the new season will continue in short documentary-style films, each produced for Walpole by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and distributed to an international audience in the key luxury goods markets.

The goal of the series is to highlight Britain’s high-end brands and luxury exports, as well as tell the stories of local creative industries that have had an international impact.

With a particular focus on sustainability this year, brands featured in the new series include McLaren, Heatherwick Studio and SkyDiamond, each selected in collaboration with Great Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign.

The story of Ananas Anam, a textile technology company that pioneers plant-based solutions like Piñatex, has also made its way into the documentary, with a particular focus on the founder, Carmen Hijosa.

In the episode, Hijosa details how she came up with the concept for the company as well as what she felt was missing from the market.

The London-based firm, which is now B-Corp certified, processes pineapple leaves to create a sustainable, plant-based alternative to leather. Alongside the production, Ananas Anam also supports the farming communities it works with, including cooperatives in the Philippines and Bangladesh.

According to Walpole, the series has already been a success, surpassing 52,000 views and 35 million impressions across the BBC platform, gained through a targeted traffic-driving campaign.