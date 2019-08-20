Lyst and Pinterest name the most fashion-influential TV characters

Fashion search platform Lyst partnered with visual discovery engine Pinterest to determine the biggest fashion influences on the small screen. The research resulted in a list of the 11 television characters and personalities with the most influence on consumer fashion.

The two parties integrated their huge global data sets, analyzed search results from a combined 306 million monthly users globally. Results were published on a data report on the Lyst website.

"Killing Eve" tops the list

Villanelle, the protagonist of BBC thriller "Killing Eve," has had the biggest influence on consumers. The character's looks inspired a 1,060 percent increase in Pinterest searches year over year. Lyst confirms the character's most popular outfits worn in the second season were seen between April and May, as searches for Rosie Assoulin were up by 49 percent, Chloé suits by 32 percent and Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuits by 29 percent.

Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" sparks a preppy trend

Sabrina Spellman of Netflix's new series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" has inspired an interest in preppy styles. The supernatural protagonist often wears a uniform of a sweater and mini skirt, topped with a headband, which has led to a 49 percent increase in searches for ribbed sweaters on Lyst and 35 percent increase in searches for plaid skirts. Pinterest data confirms that searches for the show are up by 7,450 percent.

"Big Little Lies" influences luxury fashion searches

Lyst and Pinterest revealed that the third most influential TV character is Renata Klein of "Big Little Lies," who is played by Laura Dern. Pinterest saves for Big Little Lies outfits have grown by 490 percent year over year, and Lyst can confirm that Dern's character is the reason for this, as there was an 87 percent increase in searches for Roland Mouret’s ruby red Zodiac gown spiked after it was seen on the character in the first episode of the show’s second season.

Tan France is the most fashion-influential TV personality

Tan France, the popular style expert on Netflix's docu-series "Queer Eye," is the one real person to join the list of fictional characters. In addition to providing fashion expertise to the show's makeover candidates, France impresses viewers with his signature style of patterned and striped shirts, which increased in searches by 58 percent and 39 percent respectively. Over 300 users even searched specifically for a "Tan shirt" in the first two weeks of March.

Notable mentions for Gen-Z characters

Teenage TV characters take up the majority of the list. Along with teenage witch Sabrina Spellman, young characters Veronica Lodge of "Riverdale," Eric Effiong of Netflix's "Sex Education," Zoey Johnson of "Grown-ish," Ava Jalali of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and Eleven of "Stranger Things" were named a few of the most influential TV characters. This either signifies that Gen-Z consumers take the most influence from the TV shows they watch, or that a wider range of consumers are looking to Gen-Z characters for fashion inspiration.

